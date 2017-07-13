YOU Tomorrow is a trust fund you keep in your pocket to protect the people most important to you.

FAMILY Tomorrow is designed for modern American families, just like yours. Even if it looks a little different.

ROLES Tomorrow helps you figure out who should have roles, just in case anything happens to you in the future.

HEIRS Tomorrow lets you choose who you want to recieve an inheritance, and makes sure it’s aligned with your state law.

BELONGINGS Tomorrow helps you organize your belongings, take pictures, add notes and name who you want to get what.

ASSETS Tomorrow is the easiest way to list assets in a trust fund and see your net worth today.

TRUST Tomorrow makes it easy to fund your trust by automatically including your assets now and in the future.

WILL Tomorrow generates a legal will that names guardians if you have kids and puts everything else in your trust.